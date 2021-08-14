ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,111,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,048. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $613,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

