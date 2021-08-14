Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

