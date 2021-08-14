-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 105,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,472. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

