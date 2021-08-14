Origin Dollar Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $39,507.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

