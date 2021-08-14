Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 545 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

