Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.