Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

