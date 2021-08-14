Klingman & Associates LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 100,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 664,866 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

