Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

