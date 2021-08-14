SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 231,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

