Fractal Hits Market Cap of $5.35 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Fractal has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

