OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,039.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 6,415.3% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $214,039.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

