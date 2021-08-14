Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Grows By 201.9%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 136,833,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,820,406. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
