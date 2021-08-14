Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Grows By 201.9%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 136,833,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,820,406. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

