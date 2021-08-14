Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Expands By 174.7%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 112,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

