Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,924. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

