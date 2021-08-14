Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 15,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

