Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 467,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,539. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.