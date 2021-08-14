Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.