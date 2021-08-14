Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 41,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

