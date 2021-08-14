Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

