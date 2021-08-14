Ledyard National Bank Buys 1,743 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

