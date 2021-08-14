Monument Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

