Monument Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,829,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

