DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,247. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.