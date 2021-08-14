DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,247. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

