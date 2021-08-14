Deeper Network Market Capitalization Tops $51.80 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $51.80 million and $1.20 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.