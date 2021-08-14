Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 278 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.