LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 17,094 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,507. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

