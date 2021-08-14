Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

