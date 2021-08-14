DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.97. 851,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,865. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

