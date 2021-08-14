Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,195. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

