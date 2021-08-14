LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,391,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000.

VCLT stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 2,924,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

