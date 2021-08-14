Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHYHY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

CHYHY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,353. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

