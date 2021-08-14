Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,177. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

