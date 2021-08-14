Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 3,630,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

