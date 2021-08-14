Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%.

ATLC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $763.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268 in the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

