LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.39. 4,107,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,238. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

