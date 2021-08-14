LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 79,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 13,718,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,347,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

