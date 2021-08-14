Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.00. 811,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

