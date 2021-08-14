Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 171,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

