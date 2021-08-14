Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

