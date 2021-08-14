Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRWSY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

