Ledyard National Bank Sells 65 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.92. 806,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.