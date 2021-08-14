The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 2,065,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

