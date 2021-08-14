The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 2,065,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.
In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
