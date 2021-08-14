Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.