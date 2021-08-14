Verge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.99 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Verge has a market cap of $529.85 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00386886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,473,365,642 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

