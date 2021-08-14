Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BOLT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 222,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,420. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.