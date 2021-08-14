Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The company has a quick ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

