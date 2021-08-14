China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of China Dili Group stock remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. China Dili Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

