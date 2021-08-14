Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYMDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 8,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,625. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

