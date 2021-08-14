Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,898 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 96,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

